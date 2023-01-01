Kevin Hart sues YouTuber for extortion and defamation

Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against controversial YouTuber Tasha K over cheating allegations made by his former assistant in an interview.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, Hart's former personal assistant Miesha Shakes made "false and defamatory statements" to Tasha K, real name LaTasha Kebe, including claims the Ride Along star had cheated on his wife several times.

The comedian and actor, 44, claimed that after the interview had taken place, an alleged affiliate of Kebe called his team and threatened to "publish the interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000 (£195,000)."

Hart has now sued Shakes and Kebe - and Kebe's company, Kebe Studios LLC - in the Los Angeles Superior Court for defamation, civil extortion, breach of contract and invasion of privacy.

Kebe proceeded to post the interview on her pay-to-view subscription website on 22 December.

The YouTuber also posted a preview of the interview to Instagram this week, with an edited caption that read, "We never accused him of impregnating another woman.. it was only cheating?"

Hart shares daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 16, with ex-wife Torrei Hart. After divorcing Torrei in 2011, Hart married wife Eniko Hart, and they share son Kenzo, 6, and daughter Kaori, 3.

The Jumanji actor issued a public apology in 2017 after he cheated on Eniko while she was eight months pregnant with their first child.

In his Netflix documentary series Don't F**k It Up, Hart opened up about rebuilding his marriage with Eniko after the cheating scandal, calling it "the lowest moment of my life."