Barack Obama reveals his favourite movies of 2023

Barack Obama has shared his favourite films of the year.

The former U.S. President took to social media on Wednesday to unveil his annual list of favourite movies.

Obama, 62, admitted his first three choices - Rustin, Leave the World Behind and American Symphony - were "biased" given they were produced by Higher Ground, the production company founded by him and his wife Michelle Obama.

Obama also shared his "other" favourite movies of the year, which included Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Ben Affleck's Air, and A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One - about a woman who kidnaps her son from the foster care system.

Additional films that made it onto Obama's list included The Holdovers, Blackberry, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, and Polite Society.

In his post, Obama also acknowledged the writers' and actors' strikes that halted Hollywood for several months earlier this year.

"Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections," he wrote. "It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better."

In June, the former U.S. President responded to speculation that he does not write his own end-of-year lists, which also include his favourite songs and books.

"The fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible, people seem to think, 'Well he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut,'" Obama told comedian Hasan Minhaj in an interview posted to YouTube. "No man, it's on my iPad right now."