Glen Powell credits Sydney Sweeney with fuelling dating rumours during Anyone But You press tour

Glen Powell has claimed Sydney Sweeney was the mastermind behind the dating rumours during their Anyone But You press tour.

After shooting the romantic comedy, in which they pretend to be a couple, the Top Gun: Maverick star and Euphoria actress utilised their "authentic chemistry" at press events to drum up publicity for their film by making people wonder if they were dating.

During an interview with Business Insider, Powell was asked if they decided to act like a couple during the flight from the movie shoot in Australia to a promo appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry," he replied. "I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together? (Laughs)."

The 35-year-old admitted the dating rumours affected him more than Sweeney because he was going through a break-up with Gigi Paris at the time while The White Lotus star is in a committed relationship with businessman Jonathan Davino.

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff," he candidly shared.

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

Anyone But You is now in cinemas.