Billie Lourd admits Carrie Fisher's death has 'infused' her life with new 'sense of appreciation'

Billie Lourd has admitted her mother Carrie Fisher's death has given her a new "sense of appreciation" for life.

The Booksmart star reflected on her relationship with grief as she marked the seventh anniversary of the Star Wars actress' death on Wednesday.

"This year when I woke up I felt grateful - or griefull (sic) - if you will. Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and Carrie at the beach.

Billie, 31, shared that she felt her mum's presence as her 12-month-old daughter Jackson Joanne napped in her arms and couldn't help but weep with "tears of joy".

"I felt my mombys (sic) presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day," she continued. "The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin. I miss her every day but the cliche is also true - she is with me every day - she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars - and she damn sure makes my life sparkle."

Billie shares Jackson and her three-year-old son Kingston with her husband Austen Rydell.

Carrie died on 27 December 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke the following day aged 84.