Zack Snyder promises 'insane' cut of Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder’s R-rated version of ‘Rebel Moon’ is a “little bit more insane” than the streaming-friendly cut.

The 57-year-old director’s first in the two-part sci-fi series 'Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire' arrived on Netflix last week, with 'Rebel Moon – Part Two: Scargiver' set to follow in spring, and both are rated PG-13, or 12A in the UK, and the filmmaker has also got “harder” adult-rated versions set to follow, but he’s very proud of both.

He told SFX magazine: “I’m super-proud of the PG-13 version. I don’t feel like it’s a lesser version.

“That said, just for my personal aesthetic, the harder R-rated version of the movie, the pokier version, it’s a little bit more insane, and that maybe doesn’t have as broad appeal. For me, it’s funner.

“But I really am super-proud of what we did with the PG-13 version.”

Although Zack thinks the films are “fun” for kids to watch, he didn’t have a young audience in mind when working on the project.

He said: “Is ‘Lord of the Rings’ for kids?

“Kids can enjoy it and it’s definitely fun for kids to watch, but it’s not necessarily geared towards kids.

“Even in the PG-13 incarnation of this film, it’s much more adult fantasy, it has an adult aesthetic.

“It was born out of Heavy Metal [sci-fi magazine] in a lot of ways, it’s aesthetic origins.

“It differs in a lot of ways from the other sci-fi stuff that’s out there.”