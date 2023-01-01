Hannah Waddingham has 'no time' for Tom Cruise haters

Hannah Waddingham has "no time" for critics of Tom Cruise.

The Ted Lasso actress has become a staunch defender of the action man since working with him for five days on the eighth Mission: Impossible movie.

"I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at (Tom Cruise) now," Waddingham said on James Martin's Saturday Morning, according to The Independent. "Having met him and having spent five days intensely... He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn't he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him."

It was announced in March that the British actress had been cast in an undisclosed role alongside Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby in the next instalment.

While little is known about her character, Waddingham revealed on the show that she spent five days shooting on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier before the actors' strike in July. She also noted that she still has "another kind of main scene" to film with Cruise once production resumes.

Mission: Impossible 8 was delayed as a result of the strike, which ended in November, and is now scheduled to open in cinemas in May 2025.