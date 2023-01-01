Pierce Brosnan to appear in court after allegedly violating rules at Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan is set to appear in court in January after allegedly entering an off-limits area of Yellowstone National Park.

The James Bond actor, 70, received citations on Tuesday for allegedly hiking off-trial and entering a protected thermal area of the national park in November.

According to a criminal docket filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming, the Mamma Mia! actor received citations for travelling by foot "in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and "violating closures and use limits" on 1 November.

The British actor has been ordered to appear in Yellowstone Justice Center on 23 January to answer to the citations, which are both listed as petty offences.

According to Yellowstone's website, the thermal areas have "delicate, breakable crusts that can sit atop scalding water" and guests are advised to stick to specified boardwalks and trails for their own safety.

Visitors are expected to abide by the following rules: "Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; Stock are not permitted in thermal areas; Altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited; and swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited."

Brosnan was in Wyoming to film his upcoming Western, The Unholy Trinity, at the Yellowstone Film Ranch with Samuel L. Jackson.

He has yet to publicly address the citations.