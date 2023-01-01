Sydney Sweeney taught herself Russian in high school

Sydney Sweeney taught herself Russian while she was in high school.

The Euphoria actress and her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, recently teamed up for WIRED's Autocomplete Interview and answered the Internet's most searched questions about themselves.

Sydney, 26, made the revelation when she was asked, "What languages does Sydney Sweeney speak?"

She replied, "So in high school, I taught myself Russian. I was really really good at it."

Glen dared her to say one word in Russian directly to the camera but she refused.

The White Lotus actress also revealed that she can speak Spanish, adding, "I took Spanish for most of my life and my dad lives in Mexico so I can speak Spanish pretty well."

At the end of the interview, the Top Gun: Maverick star joked, "I've learned a lot today about myself and about Sydney. The Russian was new... I'm feeling pretty unaccomplished here."

Back in 2018, before she was famous, the actress wrote on X, then known as Twitter, that she was sitting in a bookstore "trying to decide what language I want to learn". After a fan suggested Russian, she replied, "Ive been teaching myself Russian for a little over 2 years already (sic)!"