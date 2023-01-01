Michael Caine to come out of retirement for new Netflix series

Sir Michael Caine is reportedly set to make a comeback only months after announcing his retirement.



The Dark Knight star, 90, has joined a show which will begin filming next month, reports The Sun.



"He's been asked to star in a Netflix series. Details are kept closely guarded," a source told the publication on Thursday.



The news follows Caine's announcement in October that he was retiring from acting - just days after the release of his latest film, The Great Escaper.



The Italian Job actor explained to the BBC at the time that his decision came after he concluded that "you don't have leading men at 90".



"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now," he admitted on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?"



In his most recent film, The Great Escaper, which was released at the start of October, Caine played real-life World War Two veteran Bernie Jordan, who escaped from a care home in England to attend D-Day celebrations in France.