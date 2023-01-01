Donald Glover reveals new Childish Gambino album is coming 'soon'

Donald Glover has revealed he will be releasing a new Childish Gambino album "soon".

The actor, who releases music under the name Childish Gambino, is gearing up to release his fifth studio album.

Glover was approached by TMZ reporters in New York City and asked what he had coming up next.

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith and then the album," he shared.

When asked when fans can expect the next record, Glover simply replied, "Soon."

It has been almost four years since the 40-year-old released his most recent album, 3.15.20, back in March 2020.

However, he has been busy with many other projects during that time. He wrapped up filming his TV comedy-drama Atlanta, co-created the 2023 series Swarm, and released an EP with Kirby to accompany the show.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, based on the 2005 movie of the same name, will be released on Prime Video in February. Glover co-created, co-wrote and executive produced the TV series, in which he stars with Maya Erskine.

Glover's announcement comes shortly after he was accused of mistreating the team who helped make the artwork for his 2016 album Awaken, My Love!

Giannina Antonette Oteto, who appeared on the album's cover, claimed on social media that she and the creative team were taken advantage of.

"I resented (the album) because myself, the makeup artist, and stylist (all black women) were (taken) advantage of and lied to. We received low pay (and) were promised residuals but never received anything," she wrote in a since-deleted post.

"After years of lies and silence then finding out statute of limitation complications… it’s been an exhausting, emotional, and overall sad thing to deal with. So it took so much from me especially the fact that we all worked on it with so much love and being proud to represent black artists. All my lawyers (sic) communications have been ignored by the artist and his team."

Glover has yet to respond to the claims.