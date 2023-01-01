Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun laid to rest

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was laid to rest in Seoul on Friday.

The actor, who was best known internationally for starring in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, was found dead in a car on Wednesday following a suspected suicide. He was 48.

His family, close friends and colleagues wished him farewell during a private service at the Seoul National University Hospital funeral home on Friday.

Photographs from local media showed mourners with the coffin outside of the funeral home. His eldest son held a portrait of his late father as he led the procession and the actor's wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, looked visibly heartbroken as she held their younger son's hand.

Lee's body was taken to a crematorium after the service. His remains will be placed at a memorial park in Gwangju.

According to local reports, Lee's Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and co-stars Park So-dam and Park Myung-hoon visited the funeral home on Thursday to pay their respects. Oldboy director Park Chan-wook and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae also reportedly bid farewell to the actor.

At the time of his death, Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged drug use. He claimed to be the victim of blackmail and alleged that he was tricked and didn't know what he was taking.

Despite negative or inconclusive results from drug tests, the investigation and the extensive tabloid coverage damaged his reputation and he dropped out of the TV show No Way Out.

Lee shot to international fame in 2019 with Parasite, which is the first and only non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar.