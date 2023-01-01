Claire Foy reveals harsh feedback she received on first acting job

Claire Foy has revealed the worst note she has ever received from a director.

The Crown actress was shouted at by a director in front of the cast and crew while shooting her first-ever screen role in the British fantasy series Being Human in 2008.

When asked for the worst note she has ever received from a director, Foy replied on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "Start acting darling."

Her All of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott responded, "Oh, f**king hell, who said that?!"

She explained, "(It was the) first job I ever did on TV which was Being Human, the pilot, with Russell Tovey. I didn't know what we were doing and he shouted it at me. He doesn't really work anymore."

Andrew quipped, "But you f**king do," to which Claire laughed and the crowd at the live podcast recording cheered.

The 39-year-old added that mean directors often target one specific person - and she was that person on the Being Human pilot.

"It's taken me a long time to accept that it was actually a very unkind to do to a 23-year-old on their first job ever. Instead of taking them under your wing and helping them, just shouting at them in front of everyone," she stated. "Sometimes not very nice directors need someone to bully on set and I was like that person. I felt really bad."