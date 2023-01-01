Sydney Sweeney 'never' went to a high school party

Sydney Sweeney has revealed she's "never" been to a high school party.

The White Lotus actress has confessed she was a studious teenager and preferred to stay at home rather than party.

"I did all my homework. I was valedictorian. I got straight As," Sydney revealed in a new interview with Marie Claire Australia. "I was friends with everyone but also a little quiet. I've never been to a high school party. I was just kind of a homebody and hung out with my friends."

If Sydney did go out with friends in the evening, she was usually the one who made sure her pals got home safely afterwards.

"I was always the designated driver," she recalled. "So if they needed me to... I would come pick them up from a party to take them home and then take care of them at home."

While Sydney had a quiet time as a teenager, the characters she has played in TV shows such as The White Lotus and Euphoria have experimented with alcohol and drugs and tested their parents' patience with promiscuous behaviour.

"I didn't really have a crazy high school experience," she explained. "Instead I live a lot of those traumatic high school experiences through my characters."

When asked if she would consider reprising her role of Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus, the 26-year-old star hinted it could be a possibility.

"Hmmm... maybe," she replied. "It would have to be the right story. If the story works for Olivia, then of course. Olivia was such a unique and special experience that I want to either continue that thoughtfully or keep her wrapped up."