Florence Pugh believes she has 'the worst birthday in the world'

Florence Pugh is certain she has "the worst birthday in the world".

The Don't Worry Darling actress has lamented that most people aren't in the mood to celebrate when her birthday rolls around on 3 January.

"It's so bad. No one wants to get you anything because they have no money," she stated during a recent appearance on the Dish podcast. "No one wants to eat any more food because they're really full and fat. No one wants to come out, they want to stay home. Everybody's started their no drinking, no eating, whatever, a carb-free thing they want to do, which sucks anyway, and also, people just don't like that time."

She added, "I think everybody's very happy with being invested in being miserable."

The British actress, who turns 28 on 3 January 2024, noted that she has a core group of friends she can rely upon to celebrate her birthday.

"Because it's so s**t, my birthday, I do have a core group of friends that will always do something on January 3rd," she shared. "I never ever plan anything and then the day before I'm always trying to hustle something together and trying to get everyone together so now all of my mates always keep it free. Because it's so s**t, we'll always do something on the day."