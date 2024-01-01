Michael Trevino announces engagement

Actor Michael Trevino is engaged to model Bregje Heinen.

The Vampire Diaries actor posted a series of snaps from an engagement photoshoot in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Instagram over the weekend and revealed he popped the question to the Dutch model before Christmas.

"12 . 24 . 23," he simply wrote in the caption alongside ring and heart emojis.

The photos show Michael, 38, with his arm wrapped around Bregje, 30, in various locations. Her engagement ring is clearly visible as she holds his hand.

The model posted further pictures from their time in Amsterdam, including a couple's mirror selfie, a close-up of her ring, and a bunch of photobooth snaps.

Michael received congratulatory messages in the comments from his former Vampire Diaries and Roswell, New Mexico co-stars.

Nina Dobrev wrote, "So happy for you both!" with loved-up emojis, Jeanine Mason commented, "HE DID IT! Congrats you two," and Tyler Blackburn responded, "Omg! Congrats!!"