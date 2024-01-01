Taraji P. Henson no longer interested in getting married

Taraji P. Henson is no longer interested in getting married.

The Empire actress has been engaged twice, with her most recent engagement to American football player Kelvin Hayden getting called off in 2020.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday, Taraji, 53, revealed she would now rather have a life partner than a husband.

"I'm single and happy," she stated. "I'm not longing (for a relationship) and at this point, I've decided I don't want to be married. For what? I'm not having (more) kids (so) what's the point? Let's be life partners. Live and thrive. I want to keep my house, you keep yours... So if you want us to be together, I'm still gonna keep my house but you can buy us another house, I'm not moving in with you, you're not moving in with me and we're gonna enjoy life... without all that paperwork."

She continued, "I'm OK, I'm happy, just as long as my loved ones are healthy. My heart is open, I'm not bitter or jaded... I'm open to love (but) I don't feel like I'm missing anything."

The Hustle and Flow star, who has a 29-year-old son, admitted it is hard to find a man who can date "a very successful woman" and handle the invasion of privacy.

"People are gonna be in your business. And that happened; they didn't like that we were together. Somebody created a page and started trying to tear him down," she said, not divulging who she was referring to. "I was like, 'I told you I come with a lot, 'cause if you weren't with me this wouldn't be happening. You could be dating any woman and it wouldn't be looked at under a microscope. That means now your life is public. Every move you make people are watching because of me.'"

Taraji noted that her partners "usually start off infatuated" with her and are "proud" of her success but that often fizzles out and they feel threatened.

Citing an example, she added, "I knew we were doomed when he took us to the spa and the lady said, 'This way, Mr Henson.' I was like, 'She just f**king killed my relationship.'"