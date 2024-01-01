Andy Cohen scammed out of 'a lot of money'

Andy Cohen has revealed that he was recently scammed out of "a lot of money".

During a recent episode of his podcast, Daddy Diaries, the TV personality revealed that he had recently fallen victim to fraud.

"Someone called saying they were fraud alert from my bank," Andy, 55, explained of the incident.

He recalled that he had been contacted regarding potential bank fraud and during the conversation, mentioned that he had recently lost a debit card, assuming that there could have been a connection between the two incidents.

"Then it asked for my Apple ID and password," Andy continued. "And I was like... 'OK, this never happens.'"

Andy said that he then decided to end the call, however, the scammers had already obtained his information. "I had already logged into my bank app, and I think somehow, my logging in through whatever this site was gave them access to my bank app," he said.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host added that the call had appeared as the name of his bank on his phone, leading him to believe that it had been genuine.

"They were naming credits that I had made - the charges - because they clearly had access to my account," Andy remembered, adding, "what I should have said is, 'Can I call you back?' Or what I should have maybe said is, 'I'm gonna go to my bank and handle this.'"

The talk show host noted that he is currently "in the process of trying to get my money back."