Stuntwoman Carrie Bernans seriously injured in New York hit-and-run

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans was left seriously injured after an alleged hit-and-run in Manhattan on Monday.

A driver struck and injured nine people while trying to flee police officers in Manhattan around 1.30am on Monday.

Bernans, who worked as a stunt performer in films including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Nope, was struck by the driver, who crashed into an outdoor dining shed at Chirp, a Peruvian restaurant, her publicist told Deadline.

Her mother, Patricia Lee, revealed on Instagram that Carrie was knocked unconscious and pinned under a food truck during the incident.

"Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She's in so much pain but healing," she wrote. "She have (sic) a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she's alive.

"Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she's filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate(s) this path toward recovery and new beginnings."

Patricia assured fans that Carrie's son Jaxon, who was born in May 2023, was not with her at the time.

The stunt double gave her followers a video update from the hospital in which she showed off her bloodied, bruised and swollen face. She revealed that her surgery went well but she still couldn't walk. However, in a later update written by Patricia, it was revealed that Carrie was able to walk a few steps with assistance.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.