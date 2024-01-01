Michelle Yeoh becomes grandmother aged 61

Michelle Yeoh has become a grandmother at the age of 61.

The Oscar-winning actress posted an image of a baby's foot on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, leading many of her followers to initially wonder if the child was hers.

The 61-year-old wrote in the caption, "A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are so truly blessed... can't tell you how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

As congratulatory messages flooded the comments, some wondered if Yeoh had given birth herself, despite the fact she previously revealed she was unable to have children.

In a separate post almost three hours later, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star cleared the air as she thanked her stepson Nicolas and daughter-in-law Darina for making her and her husband Jean Todt "the happiest and proudest grandparents".

"Welcome baby Maxime," she added.

Racing driver Nicolas, 46, is the son of French motor racing executive Todt and his ex-wife.

Yeoh has been in a relationship with the 77-year-old ex-Ferrari CEO since 2004. Their engagement lasted 19 years before they eventually married in Geneva, Switzerland in July 2023.