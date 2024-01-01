Lucy Hale calls sobriety 'the greatest gift' she has given herself

Lucy Hale has celebrated her second year of sobriety.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark two years since she quit alcohol.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself," Lucy captioned an image of a sobriety tracker. "I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted."

"The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I've hurt, from people who've hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning," the 34-year-old continued. "Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year. To every person I have connected with...thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The star concluded the heartfelt post by letting her fans know that they are not alone.

"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone," she wrote. "There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you."

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in November, The Hating Game actress revealed that she had checked herself into rehab when she was 23 to tackle her struggles with alcohol.

"I had tried so many different things - rehab, outpatient, inpatient, trauma centre, therapy, medication, you name it," she shared. "There was always a very strong desire to want to stop but I don't know how I would have gotten sober in my 20s in LA being successful."