Jeremy Renner reveals driving snowplough again after accident was 'important'

Jeremy Renner has explained that driving his snowplough again after his accident was "important".

During an appearance on the Ellen K Morning Show on Tuesday, a year after he was run over by his snowplough, the Marvel actor revealed that he has faced his fear.

"You have to go the eye of the storm of something, of anybody's problems," Jeremy told the radio host. "Fears can prevent you from actual healing, prevent you from moving forward in your life or stop you from doing things that are helpful or growth in your life, so I always go to the eye of the storm. I've always done that since I was a kid. I'm not going to allow fear to dominate my actions or lack thereof of actions, so I got back on that machine and I start it up and I move it around."

The 52-year-old noted that he has been dealing with memories of the accident, which occurred on 1 January 2023 near his home in Reno, Nevada.

"There is a lot of memories, of course they pop into my brain," the actor admitted. "I do certain stretches in the gym and I'm reminded of how I actually got ran over and I start crying, I have no idea why. But there is memories in these things."

The Hawkeye star added of his fear, "I don't want to bury it, so I certainly review, it, and so driving the snowcat was an important thing for me to do."

Jeremy underwent several surgeries after the shocking accident, which left him with more than 30 broken bones.

The actor is set to release his new EP, titled Love and Titanium, on 19 January. "It's a musical diary entry, journal entry, and kind of healing and cathartic for me and I'm sharing it because I think a lot of people were on this journey with me and this recovery," he said of the project.