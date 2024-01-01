Selena Gomez considers quitting music after 'one more album'

Selena Gomez has considered giving up music in favour of pursuing acting full time.

In an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast, the Only Murders In The Building star admitted she would prefer to "settle" on one vocation moving forward.

"I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time (Wizards of Waverly Place) and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on," she told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, via Deadline.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she added.

The Spring Breakers star noted that she never intended to be a singer, but after singing the theme song to Wizards, Disney asked if she would record an album.

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," Selena confessed. "I don't think I'm the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs."

The Smartless episode will be aired on 8 January, but is already available to Wonder+ subscribers.