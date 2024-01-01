Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers for claiming he will be on Jeffrey Epstein list

Jimmy Kimmel has slammed sports star Aaron Rodgers for claiming he will be revealed as an associate of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the New York Jets quarterback claimed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will appear on the list of Epstein associates that is set to be revealed following a court order by a judge in December.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn't come out," he said. "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

Kimmel responded by seemingly threatening legal action against Rodgers if he continued to make such claims.

"Dear Aa*shole (sic): for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality," he wrote on X/Twitter. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Rodgers' claim comes many months after the talk show host mocked him on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for his comments about the Epstein list and UFOs on The Pat McAfee Show in March 2023.

"All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack packer Aaron Rodgers," Kimmel quipped before playing a clip. "It might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron."

A list of more than 150 people associated with Epstein, who died in 2019, will be made public in the coming days.