Steven Yeun drops out of Thunderbolts due to scheduling issues

Steven Yeun has dropped out of 'Thunderbolts'.

The 40-year-old actor's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film had been reported early last year (although his casting was never officially confirmed by Marvel) but he has now pulled out due to scheduling issues after a delay to production on the movie.

'Thunderbolts' had been set to begin filming last summer but was pushed back to this year by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has ultimately led to Steven's departure from the project.

The 'Walking Dead' star previously explained that joining the MCU wasn't on his "bucket list" and the big appeal of the project was the opportunity to work with director Jake Schreier again after their collaboration on the TV series 'Beef'.

Steven told Empire magazine: "I don't know if it was explicitly on my bucket list. It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed 'Beef', and what his intentions were."

Yeun – who had been due to feature in the blockbuster alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan - was thought to have had a significant role and explained how film chiefs had a "very clear" idea about what they wanted from his character.

He said: "The intentions of this particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film."

'Thunderbolts' is slated for release in July 2025 although little is known about the plot of the movie - but the comics revolve around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.