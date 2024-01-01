Jordan Peele suggests that next film could be his 'favourite movie'

Jordan Peele has hinted that his next film could be his "favourite movie" if he makes it right.

The 'Get Out' director's fourth outing behind the camera has been delayed by the Hollywood strikes but he explained that he is "psyched" to start production on the project later this year.

Speaking on the 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' podcast, Jordan said: "This has been... obviously, it's been an interesting year because the writer's strike had had me in a state of listening, and that's where I need to be.

"I do feel like my next project is very clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favourite movie if I make it right."

Peele has helmed the acclaimed horror films 'Get Out' and 'Us' and revealed that having a "grounded character" in his work is key to the success.

The 44-year-old filmmaker said: "Just like the comedy, the heightening, the pushing, the fantastical and the imagination, that becomes a certain type of project and exercise, but the exercise of grounding it is always what makes it work. That to me, in horror especially, is the hardest part."

Jordan also explained why he would rather direct original movies than join money-spinning franchises.

He said: "Nothing is more rewarding than being able to lead the charge on something that comes from somewhere deep and to get the support of a team on something like that.

"I feel like if I were working off of someone else's property, I would owe something to someone else. Besides that core piece of inspiration, it just doesn't seem as fun to me... When faced with my very favourite properties, it still doesn't beat the thing I haven't written yet or the thing I haven't figured out."