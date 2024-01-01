Brian Austin Green praises 'beast' Ian Ziering after biker attack

Brian Austin Green has praised his former co-star Ian Ziering after he was attacked by bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actor has shown his support for his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, who was involved in a brawl with a biker gang on Hollywood Boulevard.

"Hey, so I didn't get a chance to get into this at all," Brian, 50, began in a clip shared to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "My boy Ian Ziering got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with like five dudes, and f***ing like beat them, did it, did his thing."

Ian, 59, had been driving down Hollywood Boulevard with his daughter Mia, 12, when his car was hit by a motorised bike. The actor then got out of his car to assess the damage before a brawl broke out.

"He's a monster. He's f**king incredibly fit, obviously. I would not suggest, to anyone, to fight people, especially not now in this climate," Brian continued. "But, you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother, you're a beast, good on you."

Footage of the incident was published by TMZ on Monday and Ian addressed the situation on Instagram later that day.

"While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," he explained. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

The Sharknado star added that he and Mia walked away from the incident "completely unscathed", however, he noted that he is "deeply concerned" by the disruption of "public safety and peace".

Police officers are currently investigating the fight and no arrests have been made so far.