Justin Long shares heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Kate Bosworth

Justin Long has paid tribute to Kate Bosworth on her 41st birthday.

The Dodgeball actor shared a series of snaps of the couple to Instagram on Tuesday, which included a heartfelt message to his new wife.

"You're 41! When you were 40 you swam under a waterfall in a rainforest," Long, 45, captioned the post.

"You fell in love with your first silent retreat and the last Beatles song. You felt a playful poltergeist shake your bed in Stockbridge, and you made so many people smile with your warmth and curiosity. ... You overwhelmed a boy when you first called him 'husband' and made him feel luckier than he's ever felt."

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year after meeting on the House of Darkness set in 2021.

"One day our kids might ask me, 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won't let us use?'" Long added. "I'd say 'Because she completed all of your Dad's favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn't thought about since he was a kid.'"

Long's sweet post was sound tracked by Billianne's cover of the 1989 Tina Turner hit Simply The Best.