Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton named in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents

Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Bill Clinton are among the high-profile names mentioned in unsealed court documents connected to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hundreds of pages of court files were unsealed on Wednesday after a judge ordered their release in December as part of a legal case related to Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents contain excerpts of depositions from Maxwell as well as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew over her sexual abuse lawsuit in 2022. They also include the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, who made a previously reported claim that the British royal groped her breast in 2001. He has denied all allegations against him.

The trove of files, which did not appear to reveal any new bombshells, also mentioned former presidents Clinton and Donald Trump, although they are not accused of wrongdoing.

According to the records, Sjoberg, who sometimes worked for Epstein, testified in her 2016 deposition, "(Epstein) said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls." She also said the late billionaire had "dealings" with Clinton.

Representatives for Clinton told CNN on Wednesday that it has now "been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein".

They also referred to a 2019 statement in which Clinton's spokesman confirmed the former politician had flown on Epstein's private jet but insisted he "knows nothing" about the financier's crimes.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Sjoberg said Epstein once told her he would call Trump to help him land his plane in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump is not accused of any wrongdoing.

She also testified that she met Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield through Epstein, but there were no implications of illegality.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for working as a recruiter for him.

"She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence," her lawyers told CNN on Wednesday.

Further documents and names will be made public in the coming weeks.