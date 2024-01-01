Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on her Harley Quinn character being taken on by another actor.

The Australian actress, 33, portrayed the DC character in three films; 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Pop star and fellow actress Lady Gaga is set to take the baton from Robbie later this year when she portrays Harley Quinn in a different universe in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker.

When asked if she was done playing the iconic DC villain, Robbie told Variety, "I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her."

She added, "Harley's so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else's hands, and it's like, 'What are they going to do with her?' The options are endless."

While she didn't give a definitive answer, Robbie's response suggests she will not be playing Harley again.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC Studios, made no mention of Harley, or any of the actors that portray the character, in their upcoming plan for their new DC Universe.

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, is due to hit cinemas on 4 October.