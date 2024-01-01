Sally Field reveals Burt Reynolds refused to accompany her to the 1980 Oscars

Sally Field has revealed that her late partner Burt Reynolds refused to go to the Oscars with her when she was up for an Academy Award.

In Dave Krager's new book 50 Oscar Nights, the actress reflected on her relationship with Burt, sharing that he had been less than supportive when she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the 1979 drama Norma Rae.

"When the Oscars came around, he really was not a nice guy around me then and was not going to go with me," the Mrs. Doubtfire actress explained.

Sally said that she "didn't know what to do" about not having a date to take to the prestigious event. However, actor and comedian David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy Marcione, came to the rescue.

The actress said that the former couple "made it a big celebration," adding that they "picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun."

Sally and Burt, who died in 2018 aged 82, dated for five years after meeting on the set of the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit.

This is not the first time the star has opened up about her relationship with The Longest Yard actor. In 2022, she told Variety that he was "not good" for her.

"He was not someone I could be around," Sally told the publication. "He was just not good for me in any way. And he had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn't. He just wanted to have the thing he didn't have. I just didn't want to deal with that."

50 Oscar Nights takes a look behind the scenes of the iconic award show with untold stories from stars and filmmakers.