David Soul dead at 80

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul has died at the age of 80.

The acting legend passed away on Thursday, according to his wife Helen Snell.

In a statement released to the press following his death, Helen said: "David Soul - beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother - died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Soul played Hutch alongside Paul Michael Glaser's Starsky in the hit U.S. series, which ran from 1975 to 1979 but remained popular long after its original run. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson starred in a 2004 movie version, which Soul and Glaser also had roles in.

The U.S. born actor was also known for his roles in Magnum Force, Here Come The Brides and The Yellow Rose.

Soul married five times and is survived by five sons and a daughter. He married Snell in 2010. The couple lived in the U.K., with the actor having obtained British citizenship in 2004.