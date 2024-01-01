Emma Stone slams studio executive for sexist advice

Emma Stone has reflected on the "garbage" advice she received at the beginning of her acting career.

The 35-year-old star received the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards' Desert Palm Achievement Award for an actress, for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things on Thursday.

During her acceptance speech, the Easy A actress recalled "garbage" advice she received at the start of her career.

"When I first moved to L.A., I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint," she explained. "And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago.

"And I realise that advice is total garbage because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling."

Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, two of Stone's costars in Poor Things, presented her with the award - which is considered a good indicator of who will win an Oscar.

Poor Things revolves around the maturation of Stone's character Bella Baxter, a woman who is revived after death by Dafoe's Frankenstein-like scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter.

Emma is also nominated for Poor Things at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards. She is also in contention for a Globe for her performance in the Showtime television series The Curse.