Actor Christian Oliver killed in a plane crash

Christian Oliver and his two daughters have been killed in a plane crash.

The actor, 51, and his two young daughters were killed in a plane crash on Thursday after their small single-engine plane nose-dived into the sea off a Caribbean island.

According to authorities, the plane took off from J. F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines, and was headed to St. Lucia when it crashed.

"Shortly after take-off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement. "Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance."

Oliver, born Christian Klepser, and his daughters, 10-year-old Madita and 12-year-old Annik, died alongside the pilot and the owner of the plane, Robert Sachs.

According to the authorities, the four bodies were recovered from the aircraft and waters by the SVG Coast Guard.

The German-born actor worked with Steven Soderbergh in 2006's The Good German opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney.

He also appeared in 2008's Valkyrie opposite Tom Cruise and 2008's Speed Racer.

Oliver most recently acted in the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.