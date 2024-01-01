Glen Powell and Jay Ellis's movie is 'still alive and well'

Glen Powell and Jay Ellis's action-comedy project is "still alive and well".

The actors came up with the idea for their movie while filming Top Gun: Maverick together and their pitch was acquired by Netflix in late 2019.

Giving an update to Business Insider, Powell explained that they were still developing the feature.

"It's still alive and well," he stated. "So Jay and I had such a wonderful collaborative experience on Top Gun, we just started developing it.

"We shot Top Gun in the fall of 2018 into the summer of 2019. I remember, on set, we came up with the idea. (Producer) Jerry Bruckheimer and (director) Joe Kosinski came up to us separately and told us, 'You two have a natural chemistry,' and that's how it came about. We're still pecking away at it."

Divulging more details about the project, the Anyone But You star revealed the film will feel like Lethal Weapon meets Man on Fire.

"My mom and dad met in Washington D.C. and she had a Secret Service component to her job," he shared. "So when I was growing up, I was surrounded by a lot of Secret Service people. I was always fascinated with that world. And I felt, since In the Line of Fire, there really hasn't been a good Secret Service movie.

"One of my favourite movies growing up was the Sinbad movie First Kid, so I thought, how can we do a Lethal Weapon thing in the Secret Service world with saving a kid? So we want it to be Lethal Weapon meets Man on Fire."

Top Gun: Maverick, in which Powell played Hangman alongside Ellis as Payback, was delayed multiple times and finally released in 2022.