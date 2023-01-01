NEWS Barbie crowned top UK title of 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





Today, the first set of figures to be released in 2024 by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and Official Charts Company (OCC) crown BARBIE the queen of 2023 home entertainment, with 700k sales across Disc and Digital EST and VOD. (Official Charts Company (OCC) measures individual content purchases on disc and digital, to rent, buy or own in the UK, unlike multi-content SVoD services.)



The value of the UK Home Entertainment Category rose to £4.9bn in 2023 inclusive of all Streaming Video on Demand (SVoD), DIGITAL, DISC sales, and rental (Premium Electronic Sell Through (PEST), Electronic Sell Through (EST), Premium Video on Demand (PVoD), Video on Demand (VOD ), DVD, BLU-RAY, 4K UHD, BOXSET), up 10.6% Year on Year (YoY), following a 14.3% rise YoY in 2022. The rise was driven by the ongoing surge in consumer uptake of subscription services, with over 56 million subscriptions in 2023, a 5.4% YoY rise.



BARBIE was the UK’s biggest visual entertainment title across Theatrical and Home Entertainment, with a performance of £95.5m at the UK Box Office, as well as a value of over £9.5m across transactional Home Entertainment in 2023, through Premium EST (PEST) and Premium VOD (PVoD) releases in September 2023, and physical release in October 2023. This amounted to a collective consumer spend of just over £200 per minute on Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE across the year, across all visual formats, demonstrating the resonance of content across channels with savvy audiences as release windows continue to evolve.



KEANU REEVES and JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 topped the 2023 rental charts, with 306k sales on VoD, to add to its 388k sales across Disc and EST. The JOHN WICK lifetime franchise transactional sales (excluding VoD) are now 2.5m units in the UK, with a Home Entertainment value of £21m (excluding VOD).



AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER was the highest performing EST and DISC title, with digital and physical ownership transactions at 560k units across the year, following a £52m performance at the UK Box Office, before it’s transactional and Disney+ premier in June 2023.



Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed OPPENHEIMER was the biggest title across both disc formats in the UK in 2023, with a value of £1.1m on Blu-ray and £673k on DVD.



Roald Dahl’s MATILDA THE MUSICAL was the fifth highest selling title of 2023, following its successful cinema release over Christmas 2022.



The top five Home Entertainment titles of 2023 clearly demonstrate the breadth and variety available to consumers to rent and own in the UK, with 70m total transactions across the year. The final week of 2023 saw EST sales of over 900k units, with a value at £5.9m , up 34% YoY. This included 5 Christmas films in the top ten: LOVE ACTUALLY , ELF , THE POLAR EXPRESS , VIOLENT NIGHT , NATIONAL LAMPOONS CHRISTMAS VACATION , demonstrating that audiences continue to want to own their favourite films, be that digitally or physically.



BLACK ADAM was the biggest title on DVD, demonstrating the resonance and value of big family titles on the most affordable new release physical format, with 80k units sold.



54 titles were released on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and/or Premium EST, one more than 2022, as audiences grow accustomed to the new shape of release windows. TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR scored the second biggest PVoD week one sales of 2023 (following BARBIE) with £428k on Premium Video on Demand (PVoD) only, following its release on December 13th, building on the £12.2m Box Office performance across six weeks in 2023.



Universal Pictures Chris Pratt starrer SUPER MARIO BROS. was the biggest kids title on Home Entertainment in the UK in 2023, with 648k transactional sales across Home Entertainment, and was the third biggest selling title of the year. The success of the SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE alongside BARBIE, and most recently WONKA , that has amassed £45m at the UK Box Office to date over Christmas 2023, further demonstrates the love of known characters for audiences, when told in new and exciting ways.



GAME OF THRONES: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season One ruled the TV charts for the second year running, snatching the number one spot despite its release at the end of 2022, and prior to the release of season two on Netflix in the UK in summer 2024. The strong appetite for audiences for ownership of SVoD premier shows is clear, as the rest of the top five TV titles include THE LAST OF US Season One at number 2, STAR TREK – STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season One at number 3, and THE WALKING DEAD, COMPLETE 11th Season at Number 5 , with DOCTOR WHO – 60th ANNIVERSARY SPECIALS at number four.



Official Video Charts 2023

(Top five charts for each video format and genre, not including box sets)



Official Video Chart 2023 (All Digital; Blu-ray and DVD, EST, TVOD Jan-Sept)

1 BARBIE

2 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

3 THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

4 AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

5 ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Video Chart 2023 (All Digital Retail; Blu-ray and DVD, EST)

1 AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

2 THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

3 BARBIE

4 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

5 INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Video Chart 2023 (All Blu-ray & DVD)

1 OPPENHEIMER

2 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

3 BLACK ADAM

4 AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

5 TOP GUN: MAVERICK

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official DVD Chart 2023

1 BLACK ADAM

2 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

3 ELVIS

4 OPPENHEIMER

5 TOP GUN: MAVERICK

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Blu-ray Chart 2023

1 OPPENHEIMER

2 AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

3 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

4 BLACK ADAM

5 MISSON: IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PT 1

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Film Download Chart: EST 2023

1 AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

2 THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

3 BARBIE

4 INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

5 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Film Download Chart: DIGITAL RENTAL 2023 (51 weeks, not including WK. 52)

1 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

2 BARBIE

3 BLACK ADAM

4 NO HARD FEELINGS

5 PLANE

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Film on Video Chart 2023

1 AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

2 BARBIE

3 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

4 INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

5 OPPENHEIMER

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Children’s Video Chart 2023

1 THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

2 PUSS IN BOOTS - THE LAST WISH

3 THE POLAR EXPRESS

4 SING 2

5 ELEMENTAL

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official TV on Video Chart 2023

1 HOUSE OF THE DRAGON - SEASON 1

2 THE LAST OF US – SEASON 1

3 STAR TREK – STRANGE NEW WORLDS – SEASON 1

4 DOCTOR WHO – 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIALS

5 THE WALKING DEAD – THE COMPLETE 11TH SEASON

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Music on Video Chart 2023

1 MOONAGE DAYDREAM

2 GET BACK

3 DANCE CRAZE – BEST OF BRITISH SKA

4 THE BLUE SAPPHIRE TOUR

5 THIS IS US

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Sports and Fitness Video Chart 2023

1 WWE – ROYAL RUMBLE 2023

2 WWE – WRESTLEMANIA 39

3 WWE – SUMMERSLAM 2023

4 WWE – CLASMONEY IN THE BANK 2023

5 WWE – SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Special Interest Video Chart 2023

1 KEVIN BRIDGES – THE OVERDUE CATCH-UP

2 MICKY FLANAGAN – AN’ ANOTHER FING LIVE

3 SARAH MILLICAN – BOBBY DAZZLER

4 LEE EVANS – ROADRUNNER – LIVE AT THE 02

5 RHOD GILBERT – THE BOOK OF JOHN

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



Official Catalogue Video Chart 2023 on DISC

1 ELVIS

2 TOP GUN: MAVERICK

3 JURASSIC WORLD – DOMINION

4 HOUSE OF THE DRAGON – SEASON 1

5 FANTASTIC BEASTS – SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

© OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY



High Value Boxsets 2023– disc and digital EST (ASP greater than £30)

1 DOCTOR WHO – THE COLLECTION – SEASON 9

2 DOCTOR WHO – THE COLLECTION – SEASON 20

3 ONLY FOOLS & HORSES – COMPLETE SERIES

4 GAME OF THRONES - COMPLETE SERIES

5 HAPPY VALLEY – THE COMPLETE SERIES 1-3

© The British Association for Screen Entertainment

