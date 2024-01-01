Shannen Doherty hopes to live for 'three to five years'

Shannen Doherty is determined to live for another "three to five years" amid her fight with cancer.

The actress, who is battling stage four breast cancer, has told fans she is hoping to "squeeze out another three to five years" of life.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear, Shannen explained that by living for another few years, it will allow new treatments, such as T-cell therapy, to become available to her.

"There's going to be a lot more options that will give (us) another five years," she said. "Then in those five years, there's a whole other group of options, and eventually there's going to be a cure."

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission in 2017, but in 2020, the cancer returned. Last year, she had a tumour removed from her brain, and in November, she revealed the disease had spread to her bones.

When Shannen made the news public, she described how she was determined to keep fighting.

"I don't want to die," she told People magazine at the time. "I'm not done with living...I'm just not done."

Last year, the 52-year-old also filed for divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko after 12 years of marriage.