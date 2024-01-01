Jennifer Lopez addresses Ben Affleck's viral paparazzi photos

Jennifer Lopez has addressed Ben Affleck's viral paparazzi photos.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday night, the star addressed the viral paparazzi photos of her husband, many of which feature his moody facial expressions.

"Ben is doing all right. You don't need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Jennifer, 54, told the reporter.

The Hustlers star added, "He is good. He is happy. He is here, he is nominated."

Jennifer noted that Ben, 51, doesn't understand why the public is so invested in his facial expressions.

"He's like, 'I'm chilling. I don't understand what people are so pressed for,'" she said, adding with a laugh, "They don't pick up on my face."

The Hollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2022, attended the Golden Globes on Sunday alongside Matt Damon.

Ben and Matt's film, Air, had been nominated for a Golden Globe, however, they left the award ceremony empty-handed.

"I'm so glad to be here tonight because he's nominated and I'm so proud of him and I love the movie," Jennifer told Variety of her husband's film. "I really do think it was one of the best movies of the year so I'm happy for him and Matt, who are both nominated."