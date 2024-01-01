Nicole Kidman admits she 'didn't enjoy' the 2003 Oscars

Nicole Kidman has admitted that she "didn't enjoy" the 2003 Oscars.

The Australian star has opened up about "struggling" with her personal life during the time of the 2003 Oscars, despite bagging an Academy Award for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

The event was held shortly after Nicole finalised her divorce from Tom Cruise, whom she married in 1990.

"I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," the actress revealed in an interview for Dave Karger's new book, titled 50 Oscar Nights.

"Russell Crowe said don't cry when you get up there and now I'm crying," Nicole, 56, remembered of the night.

"I'm not a big party girl, so I was going to skip the Vanity Fair party, and everyone was like, 'You've got to go. You've got to walk through the party carrying your Academy Award,'" the star continued of the Oscar's after party. "I said, 'That just feels like gloating, and it doesn't feel humble.' Like, what? You can't walk through carrying the award! That feels really inappropriate. They're like, 'That's what you do.'"

Nicole confessed that wished she could have enjoyed her big night more.

"So I literally walked in, carried it around, was completely overwhelmed, emotional, shaking, and I didn't enjoy it," she told the author. "I was almost apologetic, which is so stupid. I wish I could have enjoyed it more."

Nicole then shared that left the event to spend time with her family.

"I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel," she told the author. "I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That's when it hit me. I went, 'I need to find my love; I need a love in my life.' Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.'"

"I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight," the actress added. "If I ever won again, I'm telling you, I'd be out for 24 hours."

Nicole went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006. She is the mother of Isabella, 31, and Connor, 28, who she shares with Tom.