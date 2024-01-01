Lindsay Lohan makes surprise appearance at Mean Girls premiere

Lindsay Lohan made a surprise appearance at the New York premiere of the new Mean Girls movie on Monday night.

The original Mean Girls star - who starred as Cady Heron in the 2004 film - reunited with the original screenwriter and Mrs Norbury actress Tina Fey on the red carpet and posed for photos with Angourie Rice, the new Cady.

The event also marked Lindsay's first red carpet appearance since she gave birth to her first child, a son named Luai, in July last year.

Other original cast members Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra also appeared at the AMC Lincoln Square cinema.

When asked whether Lindsay, Daniel, or Rajiv would make a cameo in the upcoming musical movie, Tina told Variety, "I couldn't possibly say, but we do have some fun cameos."

She added, "Ashley Park is in the movie, Tim (Meadows) is in the movie - we have some fun influencer friends. But you'll just have to come see it..."

While Lindsay has not been announced as a star in the new movie, Tina once again penned the script and reprised her role as the beloved math teacher. Tim Meadows also reprised his role as Principal Duvall from the 2004 film.

The upcoming Mean Girls movie is a cinematic adaptation of the 2017 stage musical. It stars Reneé Rapp as Regina George alongside Auli?i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, and Avantika.

Last year, Lindsay reprised her Mean Girls role alongside former castmates Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert for a Walmart commercial.

Mean Girls will be released in U.S. cinemas on Friday.