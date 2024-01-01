Tina Fey’s daughters helped her create new Mean Girls movie

Tina Fey got input from her children to ensure the new Mean Girls movie is authentic.

The writer and actress has admitted she asked her daughters for help to ensure the film hit the mark with young audiences.

“I do sometimes run things by my kids,” the 53-year-old told USA Today.

She recalls asking Alice, 18, and Penelope, 12, for help with some Gen Z references.

“Early on, there was conversation of, ‘Would the Burn Book still be a physical book or should it be a private Instagram?’ And my older daughter was like, ‘Yeah, no. Don’t let those millennials overthink it!'” she joked.

The new musical version of the movie is an adaptation of the iconic 2004 film and the 2018 Broadway show, which were both written by Tina.

The updated version has a strong focus on Gen Z topics, including smartphones, social media and TikTok-style routines, although there are still plenty of references to the original movie.

Tina will reprise her original role of maths teacher Mrs. Norbury. The role of Cady Heron, originally played by Lindsay Lohan, has been given to Australian actress Angourie Rice, who recently appeared in Betty Brant in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Singer Reneé Rapp will play queen bee Regina George, originally performed by Rachel McAdams.