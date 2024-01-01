Victoria Beckham has made Mel B’s wedding dress

Victoria Beckham has designed Mel B’s dress for her wedding to Rory McPhee.

Mel B has revealed her former bandmate has designed and made one of the dresses for her upcoming nuptials to Rory McPhee.

“Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress,” she said during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “It’s such a beautiful honour to get.”

Victoria Beckham launched her own fashion label in 2008, and has dressed celebrities including Megan Markle. She also made Eva Longoria's wedding dress in 2016.

However, Victoria’s design won’t be the only dress on show during the big day.

“I don’t think it would be fair to just have one," Mel told the Today hosts. "Just have as many as you want — at least three, right?”

She added: “I’m going to really go for it. One to actually get married in. And then maybe I want to change out of that.”

The wedding will take place in St. Paul’s Cathedral later this year. Usually reserved for royalty, the Spice Girl is able to have the ceremony in the London cathedral because she has an MBE.

“I’m going to do it properly, by the book, in church,” she said.

Mel, 48, announced her engagement to hairdresser Rory McPhee, 36, in October 2022 after three years of dating.

She said at the time: “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

Mel was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017.