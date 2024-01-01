Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finalise divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have finalised their divorce one day after filing for it.

The Cosby Show alum filed for divorce from the Aquaman star on Monday, almost two years after they announced their separation, and the dissolution of their marriage was confirmed on Tuesday.

Documents filed with the Superior Court of California show that the former couple worked out the terms of their divorce before going to court, entering into a Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA) on 5 January.

In the MSA, Momoa, 44, and Bonet, 56, both agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their children: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

"Based upon the division of assets and income as agreed by the parties in the (settlement), the parties shall share the living expenses of the minor children, and neither party shall pay child support to the other," the documents read, reports The Blast.

"If the minor children, or either of them, are traveling or vacationing with one of the parties, that party shall be responsible for the children's expenses for such trips."

The actors also waived the right to seek spousal support from each other.

"Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favor of either party," their MSA reads.

Momoa and Bonet, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their separation on social media in January 2022. In Bonet's divorce filing, she listed the date of their separation as 7 October 2020.

In addition to her two children with Momoa, Bonet also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.