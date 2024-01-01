Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award

Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star prize at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Saltburn and Priscilla actor was announced as a nominee alongside The Bear and Bottoms actress by Stephen Graham during a press conference hosted by film critic Ali Plumb on Wednesday morning.

The quintet of nominees also includes Bridgerton and Fair Play star Phoebe Dynevor, How to Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce and Talk to Me's Sophie Wilde.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by BAFTA and EE with a Rising Star nomination," Elordi said in a statement, while Edebiri added, "It's wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination. It's the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh. I know I'm in esteemed company and this means the world."

The announcement comes just days after Edebiri won best actress in a musical/comedy TV show for The Bear at the Golden Globes. McKenna-Bruce has also won a prize this awards season, taking home the Best Lead Performance accolade at the British Independent Film Awards in December.

Last year's Rising Star Award, the only prize voted for by the public, went to Sex Education star Emma Mackey. Previous winners include Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Tom Holland, James McAvoy and Tom Hardy.

The five 2024 nominees were shortlisted by a panel of industry experts including actors Daisy Edgar-Jones, ??p?´ Dìrísù and Himesh Patel.

"I am delighted to celebrate the exceptional talent showcased by this year's five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award," said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. "These remarkable individuals represent what BAFTA and the EE Rising Star Award stand for as the future of the film industry, embodying innovation, dedication, and a commitment to storytelling that captivates audiences worldwide."

The winner will be announced during the BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday 18 February.