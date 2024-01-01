Steve Martin defends Jo Koy amid Golden Globes criticism

Steve Martin has defended Jo Koy after he was criticised for the jokes he made while hosting the Golden Globes.

The 78-year-old comedy icon took to Threads on Tuesday to show his support for Jo, who hosted the Golden Globes on Sunday, after he received backlash online.

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show," Steve wrote. "It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

The Cheaper by the Dozen star is no stranger to hosting prestigious awards shows. He hosted the 73rd and 75th Academy Awards in 2001 and 2003, respectively. In 2010, he teamed up with Alec Baldwin to host the 82nd annual ceremony.

Steve continued, "So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!"

Jo, 52, has faced backlash for several of the jokes he made on Sunday, including a quip about Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce.

While Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, Jo admitted that the hosting gig was "tough".

"I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I'll always remember," the comedian said. "It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie."