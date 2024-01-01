Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt confronted by a bear on movie set

Wyatt Russell came face-to-face with a bear on the first day of shooting a TV series with his famous father.

The actor was shooting the new TV show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters with his dad Kurt Russell, when he unexpectedly ran into a wild bear.

“They sent us down this trail. Right after 'action' was yelled, someone said, 'Is that a bear?’" he said in an interview with Hoda on Today, on Wednesday.

“I’m like, 'Huh?’ And I look behind me, and there’s a bear like 20 yards away. And I was like ‘Uh, go away, bear, go away!’ And make yourself big."

His first reaction was to reach for his prop gun. "And, I’m like, ‘The gun doesn’t fire. This doesn’t work,'" he said.

He revealed how the bear started walking towards him until someone on set blew an air horn and scared the animal off.

“Good first day," he joked.”

Wyatt, 37, and Kurt, 72, play younger and older versions of the same character on the show. It’s the first time they’ve worked together as adults.

"We looked at a lot of father-son things and nothing really struck our fancy," Kurt told Today. "It was fun to work together.”