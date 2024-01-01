Aaron Rodgers dropped from The Pat McAfee Show after Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Aaron Rodgers has been dropped from The Pat McAfee Show following his controversial comments about Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier this month, the quarterback claimed on the ESPN show that Kimmel would appear on the list of associates of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The TV personality did not appear on the list and he threatened legal action over the allegation.

Sports analyst McAfee announced on his show on Wednesday that the athlete's weekly segment, Aaron Rodgers Tuesday, would not be featured for the rest of this football season.

"With the way it ended, it got real loud. I'm happy that that is not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news," McAfee told viewers. "We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions though do (tick) off a lot of people, and I'm pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks."

Rodgers made the claim about the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host on 2 January, and Kimmel was quick to shut it down on X/Twitter. In the opening monologue of his show on Monday, the comedian once again insisted he had no connection to Epstein and called on Rodgers to apologise for his remarks.

On The Pat McAfee Show the following day, the American football star denied implying that Kimmel was a paedophile but stopped short of apologising for his comments.