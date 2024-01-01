Michael Strahan's daughter diagnosed with brain cancer

Michael Strahan's daughter has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The TV personality and his 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, opened up about the diagnosis during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

The university student was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October and underwent emergency surgery to remove the mass later that month.

"I'm feeling good. Not too bad," Isabella told news anchor Robin Roberts.

The teenager, who has undergone several rounds of radiation treatment, is due to start chemotherapy in February.

"That's my next step," she said. "I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over... I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing."

"I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world, because I've got an amazing daughter," gushed Michael, a TV presenter and sports commentator.

The 52-year-old added, "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

During the interview, Isabella revealed she started experiencing symptoms in early October.

"That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight," she explained, adding that the symptoms worsened later that month and she started "throwing up blood".

Michael shares Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. He also shares Tanita, 32, and Michael Jr., 29, with his first wife, Wanda Hutchens.