Simu Liu to host 2024 People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu has signed up to host the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

The Marvel actor has taken over from Kenan Thompson as the host of the annual awards show, which honours film, TV, music and pop culture.

"I'm so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People's Choice Awards," said Liu in a statement. "It's exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible."

Liu previously won a People's Choice Award for Action Movie Star of the Year for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021.

He is currently up for Movie Performance of the Year for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie.

Greta Gerwig's movie leads the film nominees with eight, including Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year. Liu's co-stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were also shortlisted for their performances.

Taylor Swift was also a top nominee, with nods for Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year, Movie of the Year for The Eras Tour, and Social Celebrity of the Year.

Fans can vote online for their favourite nominee across all 45 categories from 11 to 19 January. The show will be broadcast live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 18 February.

Here are the main list of nominees:

FILM

The Movie of the Year:

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Action Movie of the Year:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Comedy Movie of the Year:

80 for Brady

Anyone But You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

The Drama Movie of the Year:

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

The Male Movie Star of the Year:

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Female Movie Star of the Year:

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Action Movie Star of the Year:

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Star of the Year:

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone But You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone But You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

The Drama Movie Star of the Year:

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

The Movie Performance of the Year:

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

TV

The Show of the Year:

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

The Comedy Show of the Year:

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

The Drama Show of the Year:

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year:

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

The Bingeworthy Show of the Year:

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Male TV Star of the Year:

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

The Female TV Star of the Year:

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

The Comedy TV Star of the Year:

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

The Drama TV Star of the Year:

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

The TV Performance of the Year:

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

MUSIC

The Male Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Pop Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

The R&B Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

The Group/Duo of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The Song of the Year:

Dance The Night, Dua Lipa

Fast Car, Luke Combs

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Fukumean, Gunna

Greedy, Tate McRae

Last Night, Morgan Wallen

Paint The Town Red, Doja Cat

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

The Album of the Year:

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj.