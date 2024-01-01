Simu Liu to host 2024 People's Choice Awards

- NEWS
Simu Liu has signed up to host the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
The Marvel actor has taken over from Kenan Thompson as the host of the annual awards show, which honours film, TV, music and pop culture.
"I'm so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People's Choice Awards," said Liu in a statement. "It's exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible."
Liu previously won a People's Choice Award for Action Movie Star of the Year for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021.
He is currently up for Movie Performance of the Year for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie.
Greta Gerwig's movie leads the film nominees with eight, including Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year. Liu's co-stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were also shortlisted for their performances.
Taylor Swift was also a top nominee, with nods for Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year, Movie of the Year for The Eras Tour, and Social Celebrity of the Year.
Fans can vote online for their favourite nominee across all 45 categories from 11 to 19 January. The show will be broadcast live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 18 February.
Here are the main list of nominees:
FILM
The Movie of the Year:
Barbie
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Action Movie of the Year:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Comedy Movie of the Year:
80 for Brady
Anyone But You
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
The Drama Movie of the Year:
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy's
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Oppenheimer
Scream VI
The Color Purple
The Male Movie Star of the Year:
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Female Movie Star of the Year:
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Action Movie Star of the Year:
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Comedy Movie Star of the Year:
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone But You
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone But You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
The Drama Movie Star of the Year:
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
The Movie Performance of the Year:
America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
TV
The Show of the Year:
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
The Comedy Show of the Year:
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That...
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
The Drama Show of the Year:
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year:
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
Loki
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
The Bingeworthy Show of the Year:
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Male TV Star of the Year:
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
The Female TV Star of the Year:
Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
The Comedy TV Star of the Year:
Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
The Drama TV Star of the Year:
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
The TV Performance of the Year:
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
MUSIC
The Male Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Pop Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
The R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
The Group/Duo of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The Song of the Year:
Dance The Night, Dua Lipa
Fast Car, Luke Combs
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Fukumean, Gunna
Greedy, Tate McRae
Last Night, Morgan Wallen
Paint The Town Red, Doja Cat
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
The Album of the Year:
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj.