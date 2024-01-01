Sofía Vergara slams interviewer who seemingly mocks her accent

Sofía Vergara has slammed an interviewer who seemingly mocked her accent.

The Colombian actress hit back at a TV presenter during her recent appearance on the Spanish-language talk show El Hormiguero after he seemingly made fun of her accent.

During their conversation, the TV interviewer, Pablo Motos, interrupted Sofía and asked her, "How do you say modern family?"

The America's Got Talent judge appeared to be confused by the question but quickly hit back at the interviewer.

"I say it wrong?" the 51-year-old asked him, seemingly unimpressed. "Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."

Pablo, 58, attempted to change the subject but the TV star persisted.

"How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?" Sofía continued, humorously teasing the host. "How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"

Throughout her own career, Sofía has received four Emmy nominations for her role in Modern Family and four Golden Globe nominations.

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming six-part Netflix series, Griselda, in which she plays Griselda Blanco. The drama miniseries will be released on 25 January.