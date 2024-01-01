Julia Roberts reveals why she doesn’t take her clothes off on-screen

Julia Roberts has revealed why she’s never done nude scenes in her career.

The Leave the World Behind actress has admitted that she’s deliberately chosen to keep her career “G-rated” over the past 30 years.

“For me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself,” she told British Vogue.

"I think it would be more to the point that the things I choose not to do are representative of me,” she added. “You know, not to be criticising others’ choices.”

Even in the breakout film of her career in 1990, Pretty Woman, where Julia played a prostitute, she never appeared nude.

She has previously spoken about her decision to cover up being based on the fact she’s a mum of three children.

"You know it's not really what I do, so if you are going to ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a mom of three, I feel like that," she said in 2012.

In the British Vogue interview, Julia also admitted she thinks it’s harder to be in the spotlight now than when she first started her career.

"There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting,” she said. “Now it just seems more chaotic. There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff.”